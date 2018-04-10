Vivica A. Fox’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent is quite unusual. One day they hate each other and are engaging in a back and forth of outrageous insults. The next, the two seem to share some level of respect for one another. Well, it looks like we found them in good spirits today. During Fox’s recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday (Ap. 10), the actress spoke about her past romance with the rapper and even suggested that she’d be open to rekindling that flame.

Fox and 50 Cent haven’t dated since the early 2000s, but she admitted that she still thinks about their relationship and what could’ve been. “I think the reason that it’s haunted me for such a long time is I found out later that he wanted to propose to me,” Fox revealed.

While Fox admitted the two have been through their fair share of rough patches, she stated that they’ve always considered each other friends. “Last year there was definitely some misconceptions that were out about our relationship,” she told Williams. She suggested that a chapter from her recently released book, Every Day I’m Hustling, caused most of those “misconceptions.” In one excerpt, the Training Day actress rated their sex life as PG-13.

Nevertheless, Fox said that her words were misconstrued. “At the time I was writing the book and it was before we made peace,” she explained. “I just wanted to clarify. We’re good and we always will be good.” As far as reigniting their romance, Fox said: “Never say never.” “I was very attracted to him, still am… We would start as friends,” she added.

So, the star may be on board for the sequel, but only time will tell if 50 feels that way too.