Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking has been jailed after a 34-hour man-hunt and despite being a danger to the public, he was given a $2 million bond.

According to CNN, the bond breaks down to represent $500,000 for each person who lost their lives during the fatal shooting on Sunday (April 22). He was briefly apprehended by James Shaw Jr., but remained on the run until a construction worker in the area tipped off the police. He was not-so-surprisingly taken in a peaceful manner by police who charged him with four counts of homicide.

Reinking has refused to answer questions about his motive, Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told the Washington Post. He also asked for a lawyer.

However, this is not the first time 29-year-old Reinking has been in trouble with the law or been advised to not have guns. He has previously threatened people with the same AR-15 and told police singer Taylor Swift, who has a home in the area, was stalking him. In July of 2017, he was arrested by the Secret Service for trespassing into restricted areas near the White House because “needed to speak with President Trump” and charged with unlawful entry.

After completing a community service program, he returned to Illinois (where he lived at the time) and was interviewed by the FBI who revoked his firearm authorization and issued them to his father Jeffery Reinking post-interview.

Reinking, admitted to giving the guns back to his son. According to the Chicago Tribune, this happened at least three more times until the most recent incident on Sunday.

Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, Joe R. Perez, 20, Akilah DaSilva, 23, and 21-year-old DeEbony Groves all lost their lives at the hands of Reinking. He is expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday.

READ: Remembering The Victims Of The Waffle House Shooting