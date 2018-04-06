Wale Body Slams Rap With New Track, “Negotiations”

With Friday’s new track “Negotiations” (Apr. 6), it seems that Wale is ready for Sunday night’s festivities. The wrestling-addict channels the aura of WWE icon, Randy Orton, by continuing an onslaught of new releases for his faithful fans.

This loosie, that Wale blazes with a litany of bars, furthers a very active period for the DMV-native. Since parting ways with Atlantic Records in February, Folarin has used his indie status to showcase his rapping and marketing skills. In addition to returning to social media, Wale also reverted to his vintage approach to creating music. In this short period of free-agency, he’s released several singles, gifted feature verses, and dropped his It’s Complicated EP.

This firestorm could be fueled by the frustration the 33-year-old faces in regards to his reception as an artist. Despite being a respected cross-genre creative, his last album SHINE didn’t hit its intended projection. With lyrics like “Eyes lower than SHINE numbers, but my vision… God-level / Because I focus every four bifocals… 16s is unmatched” in combination with the warm reception his It’s Complicated EP received, Wale is proving that amidst the “betrayal” he still has the belt and will to return for more.