Wendy Williams is no stranger to a little controversy due to her unfiltered approach on her talk show, and the most recent incident of shade-throwing was no different.

During her Wednesday show (Apr. 18), the host shaded the iconic gospel group The Clark Sisters, and questioned their legacy after bringing up that they’ve never had a number one hit, during a discussion about Snoop Dogg’s latest chart-topping gospel album.

“If I were the Clark Sisters, would I be mad that Snoop got to number one?” she asked her audience, who responded with laughter. “The Clark Sisters, they’ve been doing gospel forever, have they gotten a number one? Oh well, step up your game.”

The gospel community was none too pleased with the comments. Kierra Sheard, Kirk Franklin, Michelle Williams and more defended the musicians, who have been on the scene since the late- 60’s, and yes, they do have a few number one songs and Grammys under their belts.

“These women have done more than number 1 on the charts,” wrote Sheard. “Their lives have matched what they sing about. Somehow they’ve managed to sing about #Jesus in one of the smallest, but most effective genres of music, have influenced masses and influenced those who influence the masses…Not to mention those they’ve mentored and managed to genuinely pray and show concern for you, when YOU passed out; while the world waited for your demise. Be careful who you come for. Not everyone is worth it!! This is a different caliber of people. We pray you have peace of mind and successful rest.”

“I would be nothing without the CLARK SISTERS,” wrote Kirk Franklin on Twitter. “I’m not even in the same category. I’m just now getting to where they started. Salute.”

What are your feelings on the feud? Sound off in the comments.

