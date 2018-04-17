A white woman in Macon, Georgia was arrested for attacking two black women soldiers in uniform. Video of the incident went viral over shows a woman identified as 71-year-old Judy Tucker, attack the two women inside of a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on Saturday (April 14).

Tucker and her son, Robbie, followed the women inside of the restaurant to confront them over a handicapped parking space, according to witness, LaKeycia Ward, who posted the video on YouTube.

“This Gentleman [and] his mom was hostile about the two soldiers not waiting for them to reverse back into there handicap parking spot for her handicapped husband instead they went around and proceeded to park in there own separate parking spot,” Ward explained.

Mother and son proceed to verbally berate Stephanie Mitchell 34, Treasure Sharpe, 27, and refer to them as “b*tches” and “lesbians.”

In the video footage, Tucker becomes angrier when Sharpe, who is visibly pregnant, pulls out her cell phone. “You don’t have the right to take a picture of me,” Tucker says while lunging at Sharpe. “Put that phone down!”

Tucker’s son also tries to assist her in attacking the women, before a crowd forces them out of the restaurant. Deputies arrived and after interviewing witnesses and reviewing cell phone footage, Tucker was arrested (she can be heard crying as she’s being placed in handcuffs).

On the incident report, Tucker was noted as the aggressor who “lunged and struck Mrs. Sharpe in the face.” She also confirmed to deputies that the scuffle started over a parking space “because she was white and it was a race issue.”

Tucker was released on bond Monday, though the incident could be the subject of further investigation.

Darden Restaurant, which owns Cheddar’s said in a statement, “We were appalled by the behavior of the individuals who confronted the two female service members. Such behavior flies in the face of our values and those individuals are no longer welcome in our restaurant.”

