Although it’s been six years since the untimely death of music icon Whitney Houston, her close family and friends have come together to ensure her legacy lives on in the form of a movie titled Whitney. Miramax and Roadside Attractions partnered with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston to deliver a documentary film that goes beyond the scope of the tabloid headlines and focuses on late singer’s life.

In the newly released teaser trailer, a younger record producer and executive Clive Davis compares Houston’s success to that of Lena Horne and Dionne Warwick. “There was Lena Horne. There’s Dionne Warwick. But if the mantle is to pass to somebody who’s got an incredible range of talent with guts and soul, it would be Whitney Houston, in my opinion,” says Davis.

Houston’s mother, Cissy Houston is also featured speaking about her daughter’s dynamic vocal range. “You have three places to sing from: heart, mind, guts. She learned them all”, said Cissy. And although he has been relatively quiet since revealing he and Whitney’s recreational use of drugs, Whitney’s brother Michael is set to also make an appearance.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald hopes to unravel the mystery behind “The Voice” by using never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive demo recordings, rare performances, audio archives, and original interviews with the people closest to her.

Whitney will have its debut at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival before it’s ultimately released in theaters on July 6. See the documentary’s preview and synopsis below.

