The music world was turned upside down after both J. Cole and Kanye West announced they were dropping new music only days apart from each other. While both rappers are equally talented and have garnered loyal followings, the coincidence of their album announcements is a tad bit funny, seeing how there could be some tension between the two. According to Charlamagne Tha God, Kanye feels like Cole has been throwing subliminal jabs at him in his music.

Charlamagne made the claim during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning (Apr. 19). The radio personality cited Cole’s 2016 single “False Prophets” as a reference to possible jabs. “He said he feels like J. Cole is always dissing him in records,” Charlamagne said. He also pointed to specific lyrics on Cole’s 2014 song “No Role Modelz,” in which he rapped: “Now all I’m left with is hoes from reality shows / Hand her a script, the bitch probably couldn’t read along.” Charlamagne said Yeezy thinks it was a reference to his wife Kim Kardashian. “Who else out here is in love with people from reality shows like me,” Kanye allegedly questioned, according to the show host.

Despite feeling subliminally attacked by J. Cole, Charlamagne asserts that Kanye isn’t taking it too hard. “[Kanye] didn’t say it in a malice way at all, he was laughing about it.” Maybe the two will address it on their solo albums. J. Cole’s project, KOD drops on Apr. 20; Kanye’s untitled album will reportedly follow on June 1.