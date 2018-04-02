For the past few months, Wifisfuneral tossed out loose bangers to hold his fans down until his next project surfaces. Shortly after celebrating his 21st birthday, the Palm Beach native returns with his next major single, which is guaranteed to leave knots in his haters’ stomachs.

“In between good and the evil, I’m middle/Always thought ‘Why was my life such a riddle?'” Wifi raps. As if his speedy flow isn’t enough to leave his enemies’ tongues twisted, Wifi also calls on a rising Brooklyn rapper to throw down on “Knots.” Jay Critch raps about his plot to take over the game as he flows effortlessly over the instrumental produced by PVLACE, Izak & Smash David.

“Nowadays I been countin’ a lot/In the club so I’m takin’ a shot,” Critch raps. “I was back in the hood tryna plot/I can’t love her, I think out the box.”

After teasing his fans with his previous single “25 Lighters,” Wifi’s new banger “Knots” is the first official offering from his forthcoming album Ethernet. There’s no confirmation on when the album is dropping, but with his scheduled set at Rolling Loud coming up in May, its arrival is steadily approaching.

Listen to Wifisfuneral and Jay Critch’s new single “Knots” below.