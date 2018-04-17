Will Smith took to social media Monday (April 16) to wish fellow actor and friend Martin Lawrence a happy birthday. Smith posted an old Jet magazine cover of the both of them during promotion for their blockbuster action-comedy Bad Boys.

Simply captioned” Happy Birthday to the best damn partner ever. What you think Marty-Mar? One more time?”

Rumors have swirled for years that a Bad Boys 3 was on the way. After the success of 2003’s Bad Boys 2, which earned $273 million worldwide, fans have hoped Smith and Lawrence would reprise their role as the shoot first actions questions later, Mike Lowery and the family man Marcus Bernett.

Lawrence’s response to Smith’s inquiry only fueled the fire that a final installment in the Bad Boys franchise may actually happen.

“Much love, Will,” Lawrence replied. “Let’s do it again for sure.”

In August 2017, Lawrence spoke with Entertainment Tonight and expressed doubt that a Bad Boys 3 would ever begin production. The famed comic said he’d absolutely love to work with Smith again, but that choice isn’t up to him.

“If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that,” said Lawrence. “That’s the studio’s decision.”

However, in February 2018, Deadline reported Sony was in talks with Moroccan-born Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah to potentially direct the third installment. Not to worry, if this film ever sees the light of day, Smith and Lawrence will be at the center of it.

We ride together. We die together. Bad boys for life!