The 11-year-old kid who went viral for yodeling at Walmart has fallen into some sweet deals in the past week. Mason Ramsey has not only been on The Ellen DeGenres Show and scored his own deal with the department store chain, now he has reportedly inked a huge deal to perform at a major music festival. Ramsey will reportedly perform at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival, according to TMZ.

According to sources close to the Coachella organizers, Ramsey will be performing alongside Post Malone. He will also make his festival debut with up-and-coming DJ Whethan on Friday (Apr. 13), around 2:45p.m. PST, TMZ reports.

ORIGINAL FOOTAGE of the yodeling walmart kid. i knew there was something off about this kid. a preview of the terrifying footage… pic.twitter.com/L35pxVt9T4 — justin (@justinhastings2) April 1, 2018

Post Malone and Whethan aren’t the only acts that are loving Ramsey’s yodeling talents either. Apparently, several other artists have reached out to the 11-year-old’s team in hopes of featuring him during their Coachella sets.

Ramsey has reportedly booked a gig at the Grand Ole Opry this Saturday (Apr. 14), courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres. The performance is the same time as Post Malone goe on stage at the festival. So, fans will have to wait for him to join the “Rockstar’ artist during weekend two.

It’ll be interesting to see what the kid does next. Check out set times for Coachella below.