Young M.A. is gearing up for the release of her debut album Her Story in the Making, and she’s using her directing chops to call the shots for a new PornHub feature film The Gift, in which her songs will be the soundtrack to the “women only” production in “key scenes.”

The “OOOUUU” rapper kicks off the site’s new series which features “original pornographic films from creative of all kinds in an effort to diversify porn production and help create more varied content — paying particular attention to Pornhub’s female audience,” according to Pitchfork. In an on-the-set interview, the MC says it was cool to have a lot of creative control and said this plays into “her story.”

“This all goes into Her Story, which is the album that will be dropping real soon. It’s kind of a part of my story because it’s some nice little action going on with these beautiful women, women only,” Young M.A. said. “I look forward to that, that I was in control of how everything is going to play out, and the girls and the scenes.”

This follows the release of Young M.A.’s single “Praktice.” Check out the interview below.