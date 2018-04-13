Young Thug Surprises Fans With ‘Hear No Evil’ EP Feat. Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage And Lil Uzi Vert

Earlier this week, Young Thug and Nicki Minaj devised an ambiguous marketing plan by Tweeting the number 3 behind each other. Fans surmised that the two rappers had a collaboration on the way. They were right, too.

Today (Apirl 13), Young Thug released a brand new EP dubbed, Hear No Evil, a dedication to his death brother. The three song project features Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj, who appears on “Anybody.”

Hear No Evil contradicts him announcing that he wouldn’t release any new music in 2018. During an interview with Hypebeast, Thug briefly said that he has a deaf brother, and that he was the reason he wouldn’t make any new tunes.

“I got a deaf brother. I got a brother that can’t hear or talk, so I wanna act deaf for a year so I won’t put up any new music this year. 2019 I’ma put out probably HI Tunes,” Young Thus said to Hypebeast.

Hear No Evil is Thugga’s first solo effort since 2016’s Jeffery project. Back in October, the Atlanta rapper joined forces with Future for the release of the their collaborative Super Slimy project.

In related Young Thug news, the rapper born Jeffery Williams received his first No. 1 Billboard Hot 100, appearing on Camila Cabello’s record titled, “Havana.”

Stream Hear No Evil below.