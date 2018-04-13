As the #NickiDay shenanigans spill over into the weekend, Nicki Minaj decided to come through with a special surprise for her fans of all walks of life, especially those who can’t hear her ferocious bars. Shortly after causing mass hysteria with “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun Li,” the Young Money rapper and Young Thug released a rare video for their brand new collaboration “Anybody,” which appears on Young Thug’s Hear No Evil EP.

Although they don’t appear in the video, three skilled ASL interpreters took their place and signed their bars beautifully. Each signer brings every bar to life with their bare hands. In sign language, facial expressions are imperative to understanding the context of each phrase. Although the lighting is darker than most videos, we can still see the emotion in their faces as they sign every word Thugger and Nicki rap.

The visual does a great job at representing the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, which is sometimes overlooked in hip-hop. Hear No Evil also holds fresh collaborations with 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert, but it’s clear to see which one stands out the most.

Brush up on your ASL and learn a sign or two from Young Thug and Nicki Minaj’s new video for “Anybody” below.