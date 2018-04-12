Watch A Sneak Peek Of Young Thug And Nicki Minaj’s New Visual “Hear No Evil”
While Nicki Minaj is executing her comeback season after releasing two new songs,
Young Thug gives fans a peek of his own collabo with the "No Frauds" lyricist entitled, "Hear No Evil."
Thugger took to Instagram to share a preview of the new song this past Wednesday (April 11) in a cryptic, red dimmed visual. The clip begins with flashes of what appears Nicki Minaj under a blood red smokescreen. From there, a young boy cloaked in red-tinted darkness appears to deliver Young Thug’s haunting bars with sign language.
He brings to life the potentially chilling track with bars like, “I never killed anybody, but I got somethin’ to do with that body/I got the streets on my back, carry it like I’m movin’ a body/I told ’em to shoot a hundred rounds, like he trying to movie the body/It was like 11 in the morning, skipped the school, that’s a truancy body.”
Not too far off, Nicki Minaj also unleashed her first new records of 2018 with the hard kicking, “Chun-Li” and the bouncy “Barbie Tingz.” The two have also been teasing a countdown for something new when Thug posted a tattoo of the number 3 after Nicki tweeted “4” and “3” (which have since been deleted).
Watch the Young Thug and Nicki’s eerie visuals above.