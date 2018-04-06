We all know Zoe Kravitz as a rising star in Hollywood and the lead singer of her indie-rock band, LolaWolf. But it seems as though Kravitz is ready to test out her skills in rap now. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Rae Sremmurd revealed that Kravitz has “some bars” on their upcoming project, SremmLife3 (SR3MM).

“We linked up through mutual friends…I wrote her verse,” Slim Jxmmi said. “She’s savage. She’s cool. She smokes. Her feature price about to go up.”

That’s the only hint the duo would share in regards to Kravitz’s feature, but they have been teasing the tracklist for some time now. The two have previously revealed that SR3MM will also feature appearances from Juicy J, Future, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Young Thug, and Pharrell Williams.

This album will reportedly follow a particularly unique format, as it will include tracks from Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee separately, as well as a unit. They have also released “Powerglide.” During an interview with Big Boy TV on Mar. 26, Swae Lee suggested fans would be pleased with the energy each track brings. “All the songs crazy. All the songs different, but they all just like big songs,” Swae said. “We took almost a year off of just doing shows and features but we didn’t drop, focusing on Rae Sremmurd. We was just cooking up.”

SremmLife3 is due sometime this year.