Zoey Dollaz “Moves Smarter” On Remix To Tory Lanez’s “B.I.D.”

It’s safe to say 2018 has been good to Zoey Dollaz. He’s stacking plenty of cash since teaming up with Lil Wayne earlier this year for his “Mula (remix)” and connecting with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Euro for their contribution to Ethika’s RGB Mixtape 2 called “Just Like That.” Although his bank account is set for right now, the North Miami native is always thirsty for new ways to increase his income.

In his new offering, the Freebandz signee takes on Tory Lanez’s latest airwave killer “B.I.D. (Bust It Down)” and flips it into his own banger titled “Move Smarter.” Zoey breaths new life into the song produced by Smash David & OG Parker by straying away from Lanez’s original thot-inspired plot. Instead of following Lanez’s lead, Zoey makes money moves with a catchy hook based on his unstoppable hustle and a fresh verse dedicated to his own money team.

Shortly after his remix dropped, Zoey traveled across the pond to bless the mic in Tim Westwood’s iconic studio. Listen to his latest offering and check out a clip from his recent freestyle below.