The Met Gala red carpet is always full of bold surprises when it comes to attire. This year, however, one event attendee was looking to do something daring in his own way.

Rapper 2 Chainz proposed to his wife of five years Nakesha Ward during the 2018 festivities. The “Lamborghini Truck” MC bent down on one knee in front of several paparazzi to propose to his lady love and the mother of his children. Surprise is that the two are already married! Reports say that he was interested in giving her a bigger engagement ring.

The rapper wore a Versace suit, while Ward wore a stunning white dress, and kept her composure when he asked her the big question. Of course, when all was said and done, Mrs. Epps flashed her rock and a big smile at the cameras.

Ironically enough, the ATLien’s children with Ms. Ward are named Heaven, Harmon and Halo, who was born in 2015. The names match beautifully with this year’s Met Gala theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.”

Watch the video of the proposal below.