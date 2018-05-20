The 2018 Billboard Music Awards took place on Sunday (May 20), and hip-hop and R&B artists took home a bevy of the night’s awards.

Some artists took a Billboard Award home for the first time (like Khalid, who is this year’s “Top New Artist”), and some who have multiple statuettes on their mantles already (such as Drake, who has 15 Billboard Music Awards including the one he won tonight).

Did your favorites win big? Keep it locked to VIBE to see who took home awards during this year’s ceremony.

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello — WINNER

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars — WINNER

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars — WINNER

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA — WINNER

Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars — WINNER

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B — WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

JAY-Z — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard — WINNER

Tamela Mann

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. – WINNER

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top R&B Album:

Khalid, American Teen

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic — WINNER

SZA, CTRL

The Weeknd, Starboy

XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. – WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Migos, Culture

Post Malone, Stoney

Top Christian Album:

Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud

Hillsong UNITED, Wonder

Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light

Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection – WINNER

MercyMe, Lifer

Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit – WINNER

Marvin Sapp, Close

Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.” — WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour LLIF3″

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Post Malone ft. Quavo, “Congratulations”

Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” — WINNER

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar” — WINNER

Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”

Travis Greene, “You Waited”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It” — WINNER

Tamela Mann, “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”