Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Dominate The 2018 Billboard Music Awards
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards took place on Sunday (May 20), and hip-hop and R&B artists took home a bevy of the night’s awards.
Some artists took a Billboard Award home for the first time (like Khalid, who is this year’s “Top New Artist”), and some who have multiple statuettes on their mantles already (such as Drake, who has 15 Billboard Music Awards including the one he won tonight).
Did your favorites win big? Keep it locked to VIBE to see who took home awards during this year’s ceremony.
Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran — WINNER
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Camila Cabello — WINNER
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran — WINNER
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars — WINNER
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
Bruno Mars — WINNER
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA — WINNER
Top R&B Tour:
Bruno Mars — WINNER
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B — WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
J. Cole
JAY-Z — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Top Gospel Artist:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard — WINNER
Tamela Mann
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. – WINNER
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation
Top R&B Album:
Khalid, American Teen
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic — WINNER
SZA, CTRL
The Weeknd, Starboy
XXXTentacion, 17
Top Rap Album:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. – WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Migos, Culture
Post Malone, Stoney
Top Christian Album:
Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud
Hillsong UNITED, Wonder
Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light
Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection – WINNER
MercyMe, Lifer
Top Gospel Album:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday
Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit – WINNER
Marvin Sapp, Close
Top Hot 100 Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.” — WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour LLIF3″
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Post Malone ft. Quavo, “Congratulations”
Top R&B Song:
Childish Gambino, “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” — WINNER
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”
Top Rap Song:
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar” — WINNER
Top Gospel Song:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”
Travis Greene, “You Waited”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It” — WINNER
Tamela Mann, “Change Me”
Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”