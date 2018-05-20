Janet Jackson, Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Normani Kordei, Khalid, French Montana, and more hit Sin City for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Sunday (May 20).

Tonight’s live show, which takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will feature performances from John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, BTS, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Khalid and Sean Mendez, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, and Kesha and Macklemore. Plus, Salt-N-Pepa will perform a medley of their hits, with a special appearance from En Vogue.

But there’s only one superstar who can give the 2018 BBMAs one of its most anticipated moments of the night, and her name is Ms. Jackson. Besides receiving the coveted Icon Award, Jackson will treat fans to her first performance in nearly a decade.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards air Sunday (May 20) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

