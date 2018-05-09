50 Cent aims his social media jabs at fellow entrepreneur Diddy yet again. The reaction stems from the latter’s company, Revolt Media and TV’s release of 50 employees across the New York and Los Angeles offices in an attempt to reallocate resources, Variety reports. The cable channel hopes to create more content that will explore the realms of fashion to social justice. CEO Roma Khanna emailed the memo to staffers that furthered detailed the company’s future plans.

“We will work with more outside voices, producers, and influencers while maintaining a strong editorial core in-house,” Khanna said. “We will also create a more healthy and stable business base from which we can grow. And we continue our proud record of being over 65 percent culturally diverse and nearly 50/50 gender balanced.”

However, former rapper and Power co-creator 50 Cent was not buying into the agenda. He took to his Instagram account in a since-deleted post and voiced his opinion of Diddy’s business skills by offering his assistance, HotNewHipHop reports. He reposted a screenshot of the article featuring the news and added the caption, “l can fix this if you need help, but you can’t be acting like no punk around me man Damn!!!”

Given the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper and Diddy’s strained relationship, it is highly unlikely the latter will take him up on the offer.