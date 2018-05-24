50 Cent Investigated By NYPD Over “Violent” Instagram Post

50 Cent has gotten himself into a bit of legal trouble. The rapper is reportedly being investigated by the NYPD for allegedly threatening a police officer on Instagram, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

“There is a formal complaint on file for aggravated harassment and detectives are investigating,” the NYPD said in a statement. In a since-deleted post, Fif reportedly posted a picture on Instagram, using the capiton,” get the strap” – a phrase often referring to getting a gun. Although the rapper frequently used the phrase on his social media accounts, he reportedly used the term in reference to NYPD Deputy Inspector and head of the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, Emmanuel Gonzalez.

50 Cent’s rep issued a statement to THR, stating that the rapper filed for a trademark for the phrase. “Months ago, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson filed to trademark the phrase ‘Get The Strap,’ a slogan he has been posting across all of his social media platforms,” the statement reads. It is posted in connection with photographs and videos, including many featuring just him or things he is promoting.”

It continues: “Taken in its proper context, the specific post in question was neither intended as, nor could reasonably be interpreted as a threat or call to violence against anyone. So the record is clear, Mr. Jackson does not condone or promote the use of violence against anyone.‎ ‘Get The Strap’ is a playful phrase used by Mr. Jackson to punctuate absurd and outrageous situations.”

Following the news, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of the report, with the caption, “Oh s**t, get the strap. LOL. they investigating my drip, l got too much sauce. #HipHop.” Earlier this month, 50 Cent announced that he was ditching Instagram in favor to Twitter, citing harsh policies. While fans love 50’s candid posts on IG, he might want to think twice before posting.