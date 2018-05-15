50 Cent keeps some interesting company. The rapper recently performed at a night event during Cannes Film Festival and was joined on stage by a major act in Hollywood. John Travolta hopped on stage to help Fif perform his hit 2005 single, and the actor still has the moves like “Grease Lightening.”

In the video, which was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram account on May 15, 50 Cent appears to be rapping along to his track “Just A Lil Bit.” While he’s rhyming, the American Crime Story actor is dancing around him. The song is a little raunchy, but that didn’t stop Travolta from showing off his dance moves.

It’s unclear how this hilarious moment came to be, but we’re pretty glad it did. 50 and Travolta aren’t the only ones having a blast at Cannes. A number of other celebs including Spike Lee and Chadwick Boseman, have also had great moments at the A-list event.

Check out the hilarious video of 50 Cent and John Travolta below.