50 cent returned to Twitter on Wednesday (May 9) after expressing his frustration with Instagram failing to notify him of his account’s deleted posts. The rapper-turned-business-mogul summed up his feelings about the situation in a recent tweet.

“I’m leaving IG, I’m going back to Twitter. They take s**t down off my page with out notifying me. #censorthesenuts,” Fifty wrote. While he never formally left his 10.1 million Twitter followers, he solely posted promotional events, upcoming appearances, or news about his hit Starz show Power. Without skipping a beat, the 42-year-old carried the same trolling energy from Instagram to Twitter when he referenced Kanye West’s recent statements.

The “21 Questions” artist tweeted “look at the bright side, I could be saying slavery was a choice.” He also let fans know that he was going to bed hungry because he doesn’t want people to call him “fat” or get liposuction. Both of these tweets are references to West’s infamous TMZ Live interview that took the Internet by storm.

Look at the bright side, l could be saying slavery was a choice. — 50cent (@50cent) May 10, 2018

I’m going to bed hungry tonight because l don’t want you guys to call me fat, and l don’t want to get lipo — 50cent (@50cent) May 10, 2018

As far as his Instagram account, Ferrari 50 has gone zero dark thirty, literally. He posted four consecutive caption-less pictures of pure blackness. These changes may be due to the notion that Instagram deleted a post of him trolling Diddy after his company’s, Revolt TV and Media, recent layoffs. Nonetheless, Twitter is going to be an interesting place with 50 Cent back.