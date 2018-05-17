Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Teairra Mari announced she would be taking legal action after private and intimate media was uploaded to her Instagram page on May 9. In addition to her lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent has also been named in the suit for reposting the image, but the rapper is clearly unbothered by it all.

Announced Wednesday (May 16), celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom would be representing the singer in her case against Akbar Abdul-Ahad and 50 Cent. Bloom claims the two are friends which more than likely led to the rapper’s decision to repost the leaked video with the caption, “get the strap.” Before the repost, Mari came forward to inform her followers of what happened. “Recently, my social media was compromised by someone I who I felt was deserving of my love and trust,” Mari wrote. “That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred. Moving forward, I recognize the need to be more cautious and discerning.”

Although Mari immediately took down the images, she wasn’t swift enough for notorious social media troll. Following Bloom’s statement about the lawsuit, 50 seemed to be unbothered as he responded by posting a picture with her mother, Gloria.

A press conference is expected to happen with Mari and Bloom later today.