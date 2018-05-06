6ix9ine Claims He’s Featured on Kanye West’s Upcoming Album

6ix9ine has done his fair share of trolling the media in the past; the Brooklyn rapper is quick to tout his many successes whenever the chance comes around to broadcast publicly.

For his latest antic, TMZ caught up with Tekashi inside LAX on Sunday (May 6) where the “Gummo” rapper claims to have secured a feature on Kanye West’s upcoming album.

“I win at every battle I get into, you know what I’m saying?” he began ranting to the paparazzo. “How many Ls have I took? I haven’t took not one L yet.” When the cameraman mentioned Yeezy’s upcoming album, 6ix9ine offered up a swift response. “I’m on it! I’m on the album,” he asserts. “I swear. [Kanye] didn’t want me to tell y’all.”

The Day69 artist spoke about Kanye when TMZ once again confronted him last week (May 3) about his allegedly terminated headphone endorsement deal. “We got Kanye’s back,” he quipped. “He learned from Tekashi, like, ‘Yo, I gotta troll. I gotta troll to get my sales up.'”

Kanye is slated to drop his next album on June 1. Check out the interaction where 6ix9ine reveals he notched an appearance on the Chicago native’s latest work below, but only time will tell if this is another troll job from the Brooklyn-bred MC.

Billboard has reached out to 6ix9ine’s reps and West’s team for comment.

This article was originally published on Billboard.