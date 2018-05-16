For nine months a 25-year-old man pretended to be a teenager just to be able to play high school football. According to reports, the man even went as far as to date a 14-year-old girl.

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley alleged to be a Hurricane Harvey refugee when he enrolled as a freshman to Dallas’ Skyline High School in August under the name Rashun Richardson.

Gilstrap-Portley then transferred to Hillcrest High School where he began playing for the basketball team dominating opposing players. He was even named district’s offensive player of the year.

Dallas Independent School District spokeswoman Robyn Harris spoke with the Dallas Morning News and said Gilstrap-Portley was shrewd in his ability to outsmart school officials. “He was fairly savvy to be able to utilize that type of position, knowing that we were accepting Harvey students.”

The mother of the 14-year-old girl who spoke with reporters anonymously said she was stunned Gilstrap-Portley was able to keep up the charade for most of the school year. “It’s unbelievable to me that he could get away with this,” the woman said. “I don’t know what, how [the school] let this slip through the cracks.”

The woman also said she did not approve of her 14-year-old daughter dating Gilstrap-Portley who pretended to be 17 years old. However, when they spoke on the phone the unidentified woman said he was always respectful and her daughter assured her theie relationship wasn’t sexual.

“He said he understood my concerns but said that he was only 17 and that he didn’t see a problem with them dating.”

Gilstrap-Portley’s ruse was finally uncovered when one of his former coaches saw him playing and notified officials stating “one of my former players who graduated a time ago is playing for you.”

“He was a good kid,” North Mesquite’s coach, Phillip Randall, told the newspaper. “I never had any problem out of him. That’s why I was shocked when I heard that all this came out because that’s not the kid that I knew.”

The 25-year-old was arrested last week and charged of tampering with government records and is currently out on bond.