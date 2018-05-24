After feeding the streets of New York indelible melodies and catchy one-liners since bursting on the scene in 2016, A Boogie is ready to dip into the international market with the upcoming release of his new project The International Artist. Ahead of the project’s June release, A Boogie joins forces with Nigerian singer Davido for “Way Too Fly.”

The breezy, Afrobeat-laden track arrives just in time for the summer, as Boogie’s signature syrupy croon pours over the uptempo beat with ease. “I’m way too fly, shine in the night time/I’m a vampire but I don’t bite, come outside when its daylight/But please don’t waste my time, I’m timeless I can’t lie,” he raps, referencing his 2016 hit “Timeless.”

Davido injects his lively, Autotune-drenched vocals into the mix and gushes about a woman who caught his eye. At the end of the song, Boogie and Davido give a shout out to their New York, African, and London ladies.

Davido is just one of the many international artists featured on Boogie’s upcoming project, which also includes Tory Lanez, Alkaline –who recently teamed up with Boogie for “Nonchalant”– Kap G and more. The International Artist is slated for release on June 15 via Highbridge The Label/Atlantic Records.

Listen to “Way Too Fly” below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.