It looks like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is about to spazz this summer. The Bronx native is prepping a new project titled, International Artist, and he has a joint project with Chicago’s Lil Durk. And this week, Boogie linked with Davido on the Afrobeats-infused record dubbed, “Way Too Fly.”

The uptempo record finds Boogie delivering his customary melodic verses which are drenched in bravado.

“I’m way too fly, shine in the night time/I’m a vampire but I don’t bite, come outside when it’s daylight/But please don’t waste my time, I’m timeless I can’t lie/I bet I can hit it, give me one night (give me one night)/If I see the right line,” raps A Boogie on the song’s hook.

A Boogie took to Instagram to announce that’s releasing two projects this summer. This post has since been removed.

Back in September, A Boogie released his debut album The Bigger Artist.

