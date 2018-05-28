SZA and her Grammy-nominated Ctrl album appear to be the gifts that keep on giving. One of the album’s fan favorites, “The Weekend,” just popped back up on our music radar thanks to A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The Harlem rap-singer decided to give the song an acoustic reworking, cleverly calling it, “Weak Days.”

“I was with my side girl this weekend/And I just do my wife for the weekday/Make you feel alright every weekday/Or make you lose your mind on the weekday,” he sings. While he doesn’t stray too far away from the original’s premise, this time around, the remix showcases a more chilled out vibe, spruced up with guitar strums and A Boogie’s trademark autotune.

This treat for the fans came after he released “Way Too Fly,” a new collaboration with Davido. Press play on the freebie track below.