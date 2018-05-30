During a listening session with local pastors, Republican Tennessee Rep. Diane Black pointed the finger at pornography as the reason for gun violence in schools–not the availability of guns. Black also cited violent movies and lack of family life as reasons.

The Tennessean reports they received the audio recording of Black meeting with local pastors. There she pondered on the reason for gun violence in schools.

“Pornography,” she said. “It’s available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store. Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there’s pornography there. All of this is available without parental guidance. I think that is a big part of the root cause.” She added the “deterioration of the family” and “idle hands” as “the devil’s workshop.”

HuffPost said Black didn’t clarify how porn specifically inspires mass shootings in schools, but a spokesman for Black told CNN she “believes the breakdown of families and communities plays a significant role in instances of school violence.”

Black isn’t alone in her sentiments. Florida’s House of Representatives greenlit a bill that declares porn a public health risk, and rejected gun control policies days after the Parkland shooting that killed 17 people and injured several others, according to The New York Post.