A$AP Rocky Responds To Rumor Of Leaking Drake and Sophie Brussaux Drama

A$AP Rocky wants everyone to keep his name out of their mouth. The rapper hopped on Twitter on May 31, to respond to recent reports claiming that he leaked information regarding Drake’s alleged baby mama in order to aid in Drizzy’s demise.

“Get off my d**k. Keep my name out dat gossip s**t,” he tweeted. “Who’s providing tips? Quidditch a** n***as, ridin Harry Potter stick 2 find da snitch.”

As previously noted, many reports claimed the rapper leaked the info to Pusha T, which ultimately resulted in the lyrics on Pusha’s diss track, “The Story of Adidon.” The story was that A$AP gained that information after dating Drake’s alleged baby’s mother, Sophie Brussaux prior to the OVO artist. While Rocky didn’t directly deny his involvement, his tweet does suggest he was in now way part of the feud.

The reports pointing the finger at Rocky obviously come at a bad time for the A$AP Mob artist. The rapper recently dropped his new studio album, Testing on May 25, which was coincidentally the same day Drake dropped his diss track, “Duppy Freestyle.”

Fans probably won’t stop speculating about Drake’s alleged secret child, but at least they know to leave A$AP Rocky out of it.