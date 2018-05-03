Following Kanye’s controversial TMZ Live comments, many people have been distancing themselves from the rapper. One brand that has decided to stay in his corner happens to be Adidas.

Shortly after West’s comments spread through the web, Care2 published a petition urging the company to remove themselves business wise from the entertainer. “Care2 wants to know if Adidas agrees with Kanye West that slavery in America was a choice?” they said as they called his comments propaganda.

“Kanye West has a right to free speech, and he has the right to spout lies and misinformation and misplaced opinions — but we as consumers have the right to fight back against this type of dangerous propaganda,” it reads.

Yet despite this outrage, the petition which has already received over half of its 10k goal will prove to be obsolete. In a statement to Bloomberg, Adidas made it clear that the brand will not drop Kanye.

“We neither comment nor speculate on every single comment that our external creators are making,” Adidas CEO, Kasper Rorsted said on Thursday (May 3). “Kanye has been and is a very important part of our strategy and has been a fantastic creator. And that’s why I’m going to leave it, I’m not going to comment on every comment that he or someone else is making.”

This news is indicative of the consistent dilemma many Americans face. Despite the voices making it known how they feel about a certain person, they are often ignored for the sake of consumerism.