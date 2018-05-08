Bill Cosby was recently convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in a retrial in Apr. 2018, but singer Akon seems to need a little more proof than that. According to the artist, nobody really knows if the disgraced comedian and actor actually did the things he has been accused of.

“You don’t really know if he did it or he didn’t do it,” Akon told TMZ. “Yeah, but it’s been a lot of people convicted that’s been innocent. In situations like this you just…I don’t know.”

Although Akon wouldn’t be the first celebrity to suggest Cosby is innocent, the singer’s opinion seems to stem from his own attachment to Cosby’s grand legacy. “I’ve already been painted a picture of Bill Cosby,” he explained. “He’s a hero to me from the pictures that’s been painted. It’s hard to flip that around because I grew up as a child looking up to this man.” He also mentioned the fact that many of the allegations were dated back to “30 to 40 years ago.”

“I mean at this point, Bill Cosby’s life has been well-lived…it’s horrible to kind of think about it how someone could have that much impact in the world and have their legacy just be crashed, you know,” Akon continued.

Well probably to Akon’s astonishment, Cosby will most likely be facing the rest of his “well-lived” life in prison. The 80-year-old was convicted on three counts of aggravated assault, and could be serving a whopping 30 years behind bars.