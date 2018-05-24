Corey Patrick’s determination has taken the internet by storm. A photo of the Alabama teen traveling to his high school graduation first by foot and then on a city bus, went viral earlier in the week, and now Patrick is earning the attention of Trae the Truth, T.I., and more.

A MAX bus driver caught footage of Patrick walking towards the bus in his cap and gown and posted it online. Patrick., a student at Tarrant High School, moved out of the district last year. On graduation day, he woke up at 4 a.m. to make the solo trek to the ceremony. His family wasn’t able to attend the graduation because they don’t have a car and money has been tight.

“Corey was so excited that day,” his mother, Felicia White, told WVTM 13.

It turns out that Patrick has been waking up at 4 a.m. for the last year, in order to catch a 5:41 a.m. bus to school. “Some mornings I had to nudge him a little bit, but he got up,” recalled White.

“I didn’t want to go to [another] school,” Corey, who has been attending Tarant City Schools since fourth grade, explained to WVTM. “I almost came to tears [on graduation day]. It’s been a long year, I finally accomplished my goal.”

Now that he’s already crossed one academic hurdle, Patrick wants to use the donations that he’s been receiving to pay for college. And he’s grateful to the public for opening their hearts and helping him “through hards times.”

He also wants a new car, but it looks like Tyrese, Ricky Smiley, Da Brat, and The Game will be pooling their money to help make that happen, the Shade Room reports.

See more on Patrick’s story below.