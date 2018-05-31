Prisoner Alice Marie Johnson Pens ‘Thank You’ Letter To Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is at the center of discussion and controversy after she met with Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday (May 30), to discuss prison reform. The reality star was particularly interested in pleading with the president to pardon 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson – a prisoner who is serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense. The verdict is still out on whether she will be granted her freedom, but Johnson issued a thank you letter to Kardashian on May 31, for her heroic efforts.

Kim Kardashian reportedly shared the thank you note on her Instagram Stories, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I am so humbled by what you are doing and have already done on my behalf,” Johnson wrote. “There are no words strong enough to express my deep and heartfelt gratitude. Ms. Kardashian, you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope that this Life jacket I’m serving may one day be taken off.”

Johnson also compared Kim’s efforts to that of Rosa Parks, who largely contributed to the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. “[Rosa Parks] was an ordinary woman whose courage ignited and united the heart of America to stand together against a very present evil that could no longer be tolerated,” she explained. “This is so much bigger than either one of us.”

She continued: “I believe that history will record that Kim Kardashian had the courage to take a stand against human warehousing and was a key figure in meaningful criminal justice reform becoming a reality,” wrote Johnson. “A million trillion thanks!! May God’s blessing rest upon you and yours. THE BATTLE IS ON!”

I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

Prior to Johnson’s letter, Kim tweeted about her experience meeting with Trump. “I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon,” she wrote. “It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.”

Johnson has reportedly been in prison for 21 years now on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine, attempted possession of cocaine, and money laundering. While Johnson’s case is getting extra press thanks to Kim, she is not an isolated incident. Unfortunately, tons of people like Johnson have been given harsh sentences in regards to drug charges. Long sentences often fall on people of color. Other celebs, such as John Legend and Pusha T have also spoke out about prison reform in the past. Hopefully, we will see change in the years to come.