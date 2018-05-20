Amber Rose Says Kanye West And Donald Trump Have The Same Personality
Amber Rose and Kanye West are so 45 minutes ago, but that still didn’t stop the model, author and activist from offering her two cents on her famous ex-boyfriend. During a sit down with host Jesse Lee Peterson of The Fallen State, Rose said she immediately picked up on uncanny similarities between West and Donald Trump.
“When I first seen Trump on the podium and just kind of running for president, I was like, ‘Oh my God, that is Kanye in a white man’s body,’ ” Rose recalled. “I really felt like they have the same personality.”
Rose said West’s appreciation for art may have been what motivated him to give the president a chance.
“Kanye’s the type of person that he loves art, and he loves the art in things, so I think that he appreciates the politics that Trump used in order to get in office, because Trump was a Democrat for like 30 years I heard, or something like that. So I could only hope that Trump kind of used the white people, seemingly like racist white people, to get in office maybe for the greater good. I don’t know.”
The Slut Walk creator and organizer also spoke on Trump’s various sexual scandals and how she perceives the relationship of the president and First Lady.
“I think he’s a sexual predator. I feel bad for Melania,” she said. “I want her to get a divorce and become an activist. But that’s what I can only assume.”
Watch their hour-long interview below.