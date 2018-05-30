Roseanne Barr is in a world of trouble for her racist, Islamophobic tweet geared at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. Not only were her comments completely unwarranted, the comedienne’s Twitter fingers resulted in the cancellation of her self-titled sitcom and being dropped by her agency, ICM Partners.

After deleting the hate-filled tweet and letting her followers know she’d be stepping back form the social media site, the outspoken actress returned this morning (May 30) to apologize once again. This time, however, she did not blame herself or her beliefs.

“It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting,” she wrote. The sleeping pill’s manufacturer Sanofi tweeted a snark-filled retort to Barr’s latest deleted tweet.

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” they wrote. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

“Many people have reported hallucinations while taking Ambien,” writes the New York Times in a piece about how the drug couldn’t possibly be the reason behind Roseanne’s tweets.

“But these tend to be visual: letters swimming on the computer screen, figures in a familiar painting seeming to move, or daydreams so vivid they are like waking dreams — before the person snaps back into the here and now…these states tend to produce a spacey quality during waking hours, not the kind that lends itself to tossing off vituperative insults.”