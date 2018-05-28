Ameer Vann Exits BROCKHAMPTON Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Plans surrounding the release of BROCKHAMPTON’s debut album will more than likely be delayed after the group announced Ameer Vann will no longer be a member of the “boyband” over sexual assault claims.
Pitchfork reports accusations involving Vann backtrack to May, where several women came forward with accusations of mental and emotional abuse. Other accounts also claimed the artist had sexual relations with a minor and abused other women.
“I’ve been in relationships where I’ve f***ed up and disrespected my partners. I’ve cheated and been dismissive to my exes,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “In response to the claims of emotional and sexual abuse: Although my behavior has been selfish, childish, and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries. I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody’s consent.”
On Sunday (May 27) the group confirmed Vann was removed from their 14-member line up. They also cancelled their tour in an efforts to regroup.
Vann was an original member of group who came together in 2015. He’s appeared on the covers to the 2017 SATURATION trilogy. At a recent show, Joba was seen crying as the group stood in silence during Vann’s verses. Dom McLennon was seen consoling the artist.
Fans of the group aren’t thrilled about the shake up, with some claiming the group failed to stand by Vann.
At the time of the accusations, Vann spoke out on Twitter, apologizing to fans and his bandmates.
Frontman Kevin Abstract shared with fans how Vann has gotten help and predicted the delay of their debut album.
“We’re probably gonna push the album back but I still want a single to come out next month,” Abstract said on Instagram Live. “Having to deal with family problems in front of the world is very difficult, and I’m sorry if this isn’t enough. It’s heavy and I also understand if you’re mad and completely over it. I should have said something, I shouldn’t have been quiet for so long.”