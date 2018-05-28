Plans surrounding the release of BROCKHAMPTON’s debut album will more than likely be delayed after the group announced Ameer Vann will no longer be a member of the “boyband” over sexual assault claims.

Pitchfork reports accusations involving Vann backtrack to May, where several women came forward with accusations of mental and emotional abuse. Other accounts also claimed the artist had sexual relations with a minor and abused other women.

“I’ve been in relationships where I’ve f***ed up and disrespected my partners. I’ve cheated and been dismissive to my exes,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “In response to the claims of emotional and sexual abuse: Although my behavior has been selfish, childish, and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries. I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody’s consent.”

On Sunday (May 27) the group confirmed Vann was removed from their 14-member line up. They also cancelled their tour in an efforts to regroup.

Vann was an original member of group who came together in 2015. He’s appeared on the covers to the 2017 SATURATION trilogy. At a recent show, Joba was seen crying as the group stood in silence during Vann’s verses. Dom McLennon was seen consoling the artist.

Fans of the group aren’t thrilled about the shake up, with some claiming the group failed to stand by Vann.

ameer vann cheated and was a shitty boyfriend and apparently that’s enough to compare him to chris brown, 6ix9ine, etc ?? brockhampton’s fan base is so ugly for not letting him learn and grow from his problematic past — shireen (@shireenshah_) May 27, 2018

This thing about brockhampton really hurts me. Brockhampton was my safe space. As far as I've seen Ameer was just an asshole to his previous gfs. This fan base is tragic and I hope everyone sees what theyve done. The fans are committing the emotional abuse they were so against! — dumbass Anthony (@antcarsal) May 27, 2018

If you supported kicking Ameer Van out of Brockhampton you legally can’t listen to : John Lennon, the Beatles, 6ix9ine, XXXtentacion, Tupac, Drake, Pusha T, Kanye West, LED Zeppelin, David Bowie, Billie Eilish , and NWA or you’re a hypocrite because these ppl have all done worse. — Cole (@CNixonWrites) May 27, 2018

@ all the brockhampton fans that are more pissed at the fact that ameer is out of the group than the fact that he sexually assaulted and abused multiple women: Grow up. He deserved to be kicked out and bh did the right thing. Bh isn’t “ruined” because they got rid of an abuser. — lee🥀 (@leannaxod) May 27, 2018

People mad about Ameer getting kicked out of Brockhampton need to realize that punishing abusers for their actions is more important than your enjoyment of their music — Jake. (@YedIin) May 27, 2018

At the time of the accusations, Vann spoke out on Twitter, apologizing to fans and his bandmates.

Frontman Kevin Abstract shared with fans how Vann has gotten help and predicted the delay of their debut album.

“We’re probably gonna push the album back but I still want a single to come out next month,” Abstract said on Instagram Live. “Having to deal with family problems in front of the world is very difficult, and I’m sorry if this isn’t enough. It’s heavy and I also understand if you’re mad and completely over it. I should have said something, I shouldn’t have been quiet for so long.”