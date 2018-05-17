We haven’t heard from Anderson .Paak since he released “Til It’s Over” earlier this year, where we were blessed with the enthralling dance moves from FKA Twigs.

But today (May 17), the 32-year-old returns with a new record dubbed, “Bubblin.” Over an infectious backdrop created by Jahilil Beats, the Calif. artist waxes bravado, reminding the industry that he can rap.

“Bubblin” was premiered by Zane Lowe’s ‘Beats 1 Radio.’ During a brief interview with Lowe, .Paak discussed working on the record.

“I had the beat from Jahlil Beats and Antman Wonder. Jhalil sent me a pack of beats, you know 50, 60 beats,” Anderson .Paak said. “I loved them all. I was just writing to all these beats and that was one of them that I just loved off top. “It sounded like some black 007 action adventure high speed chase type of music. Originally I was trying to get Lil Simz to rap on it first because she was in the studio too. I remember trying to get other people on it, then eventually I just wrote on it. It took me a couple of days. I did it. I started it in LA and I finished it in New York. And it was just one of them ones. It gets the energy going, gets the blood going.”

The Malibu MC also discussed the number of songs he has stashed in the vault.

“Listen to me, I have 65,000 songs in the vault. No features, fam,” .Paak said. “Some of them are a capella, no beats. 15 minute songs, my bro. Trust me, I’m good fam. This is a quality piece right here. This one should stick for at least six summers.”

Listen to “Bubblin” below.

