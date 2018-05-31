In her first public interview in 13 years since being sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby, Andrea Constand is detailing her 2004 encounter with the disgraced comedian for Dateline. According to Constand, a former operations manager for the Temple University women’s basketball team, Cosby referred to the pills he used to drug and take advantage of her as “her friends.”

“Three blue pills. And he put his hand out and I said, ‘What are those?’ And he said, ‘They’ll help you relax,'” she recollects to NBC’s Kate Snow. “And I said, ‘Are they natural? Are they, like, a herbal remedy?’ And he said, ‘No, they’re your friends. Just put them down.’” She says that she took the pills because she trusted Cosby, who served as her mentor as she contemplated changing careers.

“My mind is saying, ‘Move your hands. Kick. Can you do anything? I don’t want this. Why is this person doing this?’ And me not being able to react in any specific way,” she continues. “So I was limp. I was a limp noodle.” Elsewhere in the interview, Constand says that she opened up to her mother about the assault a year later, as she felt ashamed and helpless.

The 2017 criminal trial against Cosby ended with a mistrial, however, he was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in the 2018 retrial. According to NBC, Cosby’s attorneys are planning to appeal the conviction. He faces up to 30 years behind bars.