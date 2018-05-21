Angela Bassett just keeps winning. The Oscar-nominated actress received an honorary doctorate degree from her alma mater, Yale University, on Monday (May 21). Bassett is one of Yale’s 10 honorary degree recipients for the year 2018.

Bassett’s Doctorate of Fine Arts degree is the third the Black Panther star has received from the Connecticut school. She earned her B.A. in African American studies in 1980, and completed her M.F.A. at Yale School of Drama in 1983.

“Hey Everybody you good? My heart is full! God blessed me REAL good!” Dr. Bassett wrote on her Instagram page in a video of the moment. “Thank you @yale for this blessed honor!”

Bassett has been seen in numerous stage productions, countless television shows and films. She’s stolen the show in films such as What’s Love Got to Do with It, Waiting to Exhale, Strange Days, Notorious, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Malcolm X, The Rosa Parks Story and many more.

“We are absolutely thrilled to honor the ten honorants,” said Yale’s Vice President for Communications Eileen O’Connor. “They are all deserving of the degrees and [were chosen] through a process of careful selection, and we’re really excited to have them here to celebrate the graduation of the class of 2018.”