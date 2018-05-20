Days after opening up about 2017’s tragic shooting at Manchester Arena, Ariana Grande took the Billboard Music Awards stage for a stunning first performance. The show’s opener and her famous high ponytail danced across the stage to her ninth Top 10 hit, “No Tears Left To Cry.”

After the song was released on April 19, the 24-year-old songtress hinted at a possible album release date when she performed the hit single on Jimmy Fallon Monday (May 14). Not only is her next project Sweetener in the works, Grande is also nominated for Billboard Music Award’s Top Social Artist.

It’s hard to believe that in May 2017, Grande would witness and experience a tragic event during a concert. She recently graced the cover of Time and opened up about her experience during the attack.

“I don’t want to give it that much power. Something so negative. It’s the absolute worst of humanity. That’s why I did my best to react the way I did. The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won,” Grande told Time when talking about the incident. “Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

