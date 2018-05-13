An Arizona woman was arrested on suspicion of stalking and harassing after being accused of sending 65,000 text messages to man she met online and dated once. According to USA Today, 31-year-old Jacqueline Ades visited the man’s home and office while sending the texts. It’s reported she sent as much as 500 in a day.

In a jailhouse interview Ades told reporters she fell in love with the victim and assumed they would begin their lives together. “I felt like I met my soulmate and I thought we would just do what everybody else did and we would get married and everything would be fine,” Ades said.

When another reporter asked if she thought her behavior was odd, Ades confidently said no and explained her actions were in sync with someone who’s in love. “That’s because they’re selfish and they’ve never actually loved someone without actually getting something back,” Ades said. “The point of love is to keep giving it. That’s the math equation.”

In a separate incident Paradise Valley police revealed the victim called authorities when he learned Ades parked outside of his home. Officers arrived and escorted her off the man’s property. It was after being removed by cops that Ades reportedly began sending threatening text messages.

“Oh what would I do w ur blood! … Id wanna bathe in it,” court documents detailed.

Things escalated when the man called police last month and said the woman had been in his home while he was out of the country. Ades apparently took a bath while he was gone and court records indicate a large butcher knife was found on the passenger seat inside her car.

Ades is currently being held without bond.