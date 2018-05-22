A day after revealing the artwork for his new album, Testing, A$AP Rocky may have revealed the album’s release date.

Today (May 22), Lord Pretty Flacko took to his Instagram account to post a cryptic photo of two people holding up their fingers to read “525,’ which many believe that Testing will drop on May 25, which is this Friday–album release day.

Flacko has not unveiled a track list for this third studio album. However, the rapper has released singles such as “A$AP Forever,” “Five Starts,” “Above,” and “Money Bags Freestyle (Dean Blunt Meditation).”

The Harlem native recently sat with Complex, where he discussed everything from fashion and the recording process of Testing.

“I’ve discovered sounds that I’ve never heard before, so I’m trying to manifest all of that into my new stuff,” Rocky said to Complex. “Do you ever hear people when they describe that LSD experience and they tell you about colors that they never seen before? That’s what I’m trying to describe. It’s like the manifestation of drugs…” He chuckles. “…without being so vocal about it.”

“I realized my whole life I just wanted to be a rapper like everybody else, and this is my story,” Rocky continued.