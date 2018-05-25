After much speculation and teasing, A$AP Rocky’s third studio album, Testing, is finally on the ‘Net and blasting in the streets of Harlem.

Following 2015’s At.Long.Last.A$AP, Testing is a 15-song offering featuring an all-star lineup of Kid Cudi, T.I., Frank Ocean, Puff Daddy, Kodak Black, Juicy J, French Montana, Skepta, among others. Lord Pretty Flacko called on Hector Delgado, Kanye West, Dean Blunt, and Tyler, The Creator, among others to handle production.

Also, Rocky recently sat with Zane Lowe’s Beats 1, where he discussed working with Frank Ocean and FKA Twigs.

“One of my favorite tunes is featuring Frank Ocean and Ms. Lauryn Hill. It’s called “Purity,” Rocky said. “I love that one. Another one that I love is the F.K.A Twigs collaboration called “F**k Sleep.”

During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on ‘Open Late,’Rocky spoke about creating Testing.

“I take proper precautions,” Rocky recalled. “When testing this whole album, it’s, like, about perfect timing. Everything has to be aligned correctly. One little thing, one little mishap, one little imperfection could throw off a whole cycle. I would prefer to put out music to change people’s moods or uplift or get a feeling or a reaction as opposed to just making music to stay relevant for the sake of popularity.”

Stream Testing below.

