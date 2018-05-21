A$AP Rocky Reveals Artwork For Upcoming Album, ‘Testing’

A$AP Rocky has been teasing his next album for months now. And it looks like his third studio album, Testing, is finally complete.

On Sunday (May 19), Lord Pretty Flacko revealed the artwork for his upcoming effort by Tweeting: “ALBUM DONE.”

ALBUM DONE pic.twitter.com/zWXMXrogvF — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 21, 2018

Along with the cover art, it was revealed that Kid Cudi, Moby and Skepa will make guest appearances on the album. While the Harlem rapper has yet to reveal a release date for the project, the Uptown native has kept busy with by releasing singles.

Since January, Jodye has dropped tracks such as “Five Stars,” featuring DRAM, “A$AP Rocky,” “Distorted Records,” “Bad Company” featuring Blocboy JB, and the trippy record, “Herojuana Blunts.”

In related news A$AP Rocky news, the rapper’s At. Long. Last. A$AP album finally reached platinum status.

During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on ‘Open Late,’ Rocky was asked about his forthcoming album.

“I take proper precautions,” Rocky said Rosenberg. “When testing this whole album, it’s, like, about perfect timing. Everything has to be aligned correctly. One little thing, one little mishap, one little imperfection could throw off a whole cycle. I would prefer to put out music to change people’s moods or uplift or get a feeling or a reaction as opposed to just making music to stay relevant for the sake of popularity.”