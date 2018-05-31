Another day, another full cup of tea in the Pusha T/Drake beef.

A$AP Rocky has been named as Push’s source of reference in regards to Drizzy’s relationship with Sophie Brussaux–because he was also dating her.

Unidentified sources shared the information with Black Sports Online, claiming Brussaux was involved with a few industry fellas before she got pregnant. Those folks allegedly include Iman Shumpert, James Harden, a backup dancer for Beyonce and A$AP Rocky. It was reported last year Rocky and Brussaux were dating before his rumored relationship with Kendall Jenner.

“ASAP Rocky knew everything that was going on because he was still seeing Sophie even while she was pregnant,” the source said. They also added Rocky was the one who shared the information with Pusha T for his track, “The Story of Adidon.”

“Everyone knew that she thought Drake was the father, but A$AP confirmed it as 100% true to Pusha T who decided to use that information in his song,” they added. “Sophie is a known groupie and former escort. She married a man for a green card and still is technically married. Drake unfortunately picked the wrong one to not use protection with, she thinks she hit the lottery with him.”

Another source says Drake has been involved in the child’s life and he isn’t the deadbeat Push described in his track.

“Drake sincerely thought it was someone’s else kid because she had been with so many guys in a short period of time, but once the DNA confirmed it was his, he made her sign a confidentiality agreement,” they shared. “He isn’t as bad as Pusha T is making him out to be, he is just dealing with the fact he has a baby with a porn star that sees him as check.”

In Drake’s recent single, “I’m Upset,” the rapper speaks on rising above baby mama drama and even gives Rocky a shout out.

Drake has yet to speak on his relationship with Brussaux, but attempted to give context to the blackface photo used as “artwork” to Push’s track. “The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment,” Drake explained in a statement to his Instagram follower and onlookers.

A$AP and Drake appeared to have a healthy friendship since their 2012 collabo, “F**kin’ Problems.” The Harlem MC also hopped on the remix to “Wu-Tang Forever” in 2016. They two shot a video but it was never released. Rocky has shared in the past his love for Drake, with the Toronto MC doing the same on tracks like “4 PM In Calabasas.”

READ: Pusha T Says He Has More “Content” If Drake Battle Continues