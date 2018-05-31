Many fans and critics alike have applauded FX’s comedy series, Atlanta for championing the black experience. While most will say the show gets a lot of things right – from storyline, to comedic punches, and character development – it seems that it may have fallen short on one thing in particular: there’s only one female writer on staff. Stefani Robinson is the only woman in the writer’s room, and with such a big role, a lot of pressure falls on her shoulders. In a new interview with The Wrap, Robinson expresses her frustrations with being the only female voice and the struggles she endures.

When you’re the only female writer on staff, Robinson said a lot of people look to you to have all the answers in regards to conveying an accurate female experience and perspective. “I just see my name get thrown around, like, ‘Well she’s the only one, so she’s responsible. Is that how she thinks of all women?’ I become the lightning rod for the females’ perspective,” she explained. “I’m just one person, and I’m here, and it’s a different perspective and I’m championing this and I’m happy to be in this space. But I think when you are the only one of anything you are suddenly the voice for everyone. And it’s such a hard place to be in and, I think, not a fair place to be in. There needs to be more women everywhere, to be honest.”

Despite her frustrations, Robinson admitted being able to write for the show is “bittersweet.” “I’m so happy to be the woman in the space, because I think that it’s so rare in Hollywood for a woman, especially a woman of color, to exist in these spaces,” she added. “So on the one hand, I’m grateful and I think it’s so important and I feel so blessed. But on the other hand, you always wish there was more than one.”

Atlanta wrapped up its second season in May 2018. The show won a Golden Globe in 2017 for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.