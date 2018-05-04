Disney’s and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is crossing $1 billion at the worldwide box office faster than any film in history.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the superhero mashup will achieve the milestone Friday or early Saturday, its 10th and 11th day in release, respectively. That supplants the 12 days it took for fellow Disney title Star Wars: The Force Awakens to join the billion-dollar club. (The clock begins on the day a film opens overseas, which, in the case of Infinity War, was April 25.)

Infinity War finished Thursday with a worldwide total of $905.1 million, including $338.4 million in North America, where last weekend it eclipsed the December 2015 launch of Lucasfilms’ Force Awakens ($248 million) to score the top domestic opening of all with $257.8 million.

The film’s international total of $556.7 million through Thursday is all the more impressive for the fact that it doesn’t set sail in China until May 11. It debuted in Russia on Thursday to $4.9 million, the biggest opening day of all time.

Infinity War becomes the 34th movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office, not accounting for inflation. The Disney empire lays claim to 17 of those titles, including six Marvel films (The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Panther, Iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War).

Topping the list overall is Fox’s Avatar ($2.788 billion), Paramount/Fox’s Titanic ($2.187 billion) and Disney/Lucasfilm’s Force Awakens ($2.068 billion). They are the only three films that have earned north of $2 billion, and all three were released over the year-end holidays. Universal’s Jurassic World ($1.671 billion) and The Avengers ($1.518 billion), both released in summer like Infinity War, round out the top five.

Avengers: Infinity War has already outperformed a slew of superhero films. On Thursday, it surpassed the entire worldwide run of Spider-Man 3 ($890.9 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880.2 million), Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.6 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($863.8 million).

That’s after passing up Thor: Ragnarok ($854M), Wonder Woman ($822M) and Spider-Man ($822M) on Wednesday, and Deadpool ($783M), Guardians of the Galaxy ($773M), The Amazing Spider-Man ($758M), X-Men: Days of Future Past ($748M) and Suicide Squad ($747M) on Tuesday.The other major Hollywood studios continue to hold off unfurling their big summer pics because of Infinity War. Instead, a trio of smaller films brave the waters at the domestic box office this weekend, where the Avengerstentpole will easily dominate with a sophomore outing in the $100 million to $125 million range.

Continue reading over on The Hollywood Reporter.