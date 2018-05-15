Azealia Banks Defends Harsh Criticism Of Cardi B

It looks like Azealia Banks wants to have the last words in her feud against Cardi B. After revealing her harsh criticism of the Bronx rapper on an episode of The Breakfast Club earlier this month (May 11), Azealia Banks released a statement on Instagram, defending her previous statements and elaborating on her motives.

“Speaking one’s mind doesn’t equal activism. Everyone is flawed,” Banks wrote. “I simply see things from MY eyes and MY point of view.”

She also suggested it was unfair of critics to say that she was merely spewing negativity towards Cardi, as she was igniting a much-needed conversation about black womanhood. “The concept of me ‘attacking other women is a hard one to process because it’s subjective and purely an analysis of what YOU see,” she added, before taking a page from Kanye’s “free-thinking” book. “But I will say that brushing the core of the things I say as pure negativity is not at all reflective of the REAL, insightful and objective free-thinker I am. I’ve been at this free thinking s**t for a LONG TIME.”

The “Anna Wintour” artist concluded by directing everyone’s attention to what she really wanted to focus on by calling Cardi out. “When I ignite these discussions surrounding black cultural affairs, it’s to make sure that the things we are consuming and validating are acceptable and worthy of inclusion into our culture, psyche, and lifestyles,” she explained. “And if something’s don’t work for me, I’m allowed to make the personal and artistic choice to consume what I see, as I see fit.”

While Azealia may have simply been speaking her mind, her words landed pretty harshly. As previously reported, Banks claimed Cardi B was “illiterate” and a “caricature of a black woman.” The Invasion of Privacy artist responded on social media, telling Banks to “pray for your own success before you pray for the downfall of others,” before deleting her Instagram account.

Read Azealia Banks’ full statement below.